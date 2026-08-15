90 Minutes Of Patriotism: ITBP Pipe Band Mesmerises IIIT Bhopal On Independence Day | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate the 80th Independence Day of India, the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bhopal organized a grand and patriotic musical programme on its campus in collaboration with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday.

The event featured an enthralling performance by the ITBP Pipe Band Team, filling the campus with patriotic fervour and national pride.

The programme commenced with the ceremonial welcome of Inspector/General Duty Satyendra Singh Raghuvanshi, leader of the ITBP Pipe Band Team, by Manish Jhokarkar, Registrar, IIIT Bhopal.

The formal inauguration was marked by the band's stirring rendition of "Vande Mataram," during which all dignitaries, faculty members, staff, and students stood in reverence to participate in the national song.

The Pipe Band then captivated the audience with a 90-minute musical performance, presenting a series of iconic patriotic compositions, including Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja, Saare Jahan Se Achha, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, Ae Watan Ae Watan, Sandese Aate Hain, Teri Mitti Mein Mil Jawan, Mere Desh Ki Dharti, and Aao Bachchon Tumhe Dikhaye Jhanki Hindustan Ki.

Before each performance, the student anchors highlighted the historical and cultural significance of the respective songs, enriching the audience's understanding while further strengthening the spirit of patriotism.

During the programme, it was shared that the ITBP Central Frontier Headquarters Pipe Band Team has earned several accolades, securing first and second positions in Republic Day Parades and various State-level ceremonial events.

The audience was also informed about the remarkable role of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, which guards the 3,488-kilometre Indo-Tibetan border, serving tirelessly throughout the year in the harsh Himalayan terrain at altitudes ranging from 12,000 to 18,000 feet, thereby ensuring the nation's security under extreme conditions.