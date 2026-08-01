Madhya Pradesh August 1, 2026, Weather Updates: Showers, Thunderstorms Likely for Next 2 Days; Rainfall Still 13% Below Normal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh received enough rainfall in July to meet the month's target, even after two long dry spells. However, because rainfall was low in June, the state's overall rainfall is still 13% below normal this monsoon season.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 42 out of 55 districts have received less rainfall than normal so far.

Weather on Saturday

The following districts are expected to receive 30 - 35+ mm of rainfall: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

The IMD said that the weather systems responsible for the recent heavy rain are now becoming weaker. As a result, heavy rainfall is not expected over the next four days. However, if weather systems become active again, heavy to very heavy rain may return. Officials also believe that the rainfall deficit could be covered during August.

Over the past 48 hours, Indore and Ujjain divisions in the Malwa-Nimar region recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall. Districts including Khargone, Barwani, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Ratlam, and Dhar received intense rain.

So far this monsoon, Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 390.3 mm (15.4 inches) of rainfall, compared with the normal 448.4 mm (17.6 inches). This means the state has recorded 58.1 mm (2.3 inches), or 13%, less rainfall than normal. Eastern Madhya Pradesh is facing a 15% rainfall deficit, while western parts are 11% below normal.

Weather officials say continued rainfall in August could help improve the overall rainfall situation across the state.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

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Weather in next 2 days

August 2

The following districts are expected to receive 30 - 35+ mm of rainfall: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

August 3

The following districts are expected to receive 30 - 35+ mm of rainfall: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.