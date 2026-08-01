IPS Officer Who Led 2016 SIMI Jailbreak Operation Retires After Distinguished Career | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Arvind Saxena, a 2006-batch IPS officer and inspector general (IG), Gwalior Range, retired from service on Friday.

He served as superintendent of police (SP), Bhopal, and led the police team that encountered eight Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) activists in 2016.

The SIMI jailbreak took place on the intervening night of Diwali on Oct 31, 2016, when eight SIMI activists escaped from Bhopal Central Jail after killing a head warder. Saxena led the police team that later encountered the fugitives.

He is the only officer from his batch to have received all three service honours - the Gallantry Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal and the Distinguished Service Medal.

Deputy inspector general (DIG), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Sashikant Shukla, a 2009-batch officer, also retired on Friday after completing 32 years of service.

Shukla joined the state police service in 1994 and later served on deputation abroad for about two-and-a-half years. He was promoted from superintendent of police to DIG and was appointed director of the FSL.