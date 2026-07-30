Farmers’ Protest Delays Bhopal Municipal Corporation Crackdown On Illegal Commercial Activity | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) drive against commercial activities operating from residential properties has been deferred once again because of a shortage of police personnel.

Around 600 shops and showrooms, whose owners were served notices on June 15, were scheduled to be sealed on Wednesday.

However, officials said the ongoing farmers' protest has left insufficient police personnel for the operation, postponing the drive until at least Saturday.

The BMC had issued notices to more than 800 traders for running commercial establishments from residential premises.

The controversy comes as the state government is finalising amendments to the MP Land Development Rules on mixed land use after completing the public consultation process.

Meanwhile, the issue has reignited the debate over the state government's proposed mixed land use policy in Arera Colony.

Residents have alleged a double standard, pointing out that the E-1 sector, spread across nearly 37 acres with around 210 large bungalows owned by influential individuals, has been kept outside the proposed mixed land use provisions, while commercial activity has been permitted in sectors E-2 to E-8 on comparatively smaller plots.

Citizen groups argue that commercial use in residential colonies disturbs the character of such neighbourhoods and should be restricted.

"Commercial activities are disrupting the peace of residential neighbourhoods.

Such activities should be concentrated in designated commercial areas instead of being scattered across residential colonies," said Surendra Tiwari, convener of the Bhopal Citizens Forum.

Official statement

BMC deputy commissioner Bhuvan Gupta confirmed that the affected owners had been granted an additional 24 hours to shift their businesses.

He added that the sealing drive would be completed before the National Green Tribunal's next hearing on Aug 4.