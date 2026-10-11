 Madhya Pradesh Athletes Win Four Medals At National Open Athletics Championship, Kuldeep Kumar Sets Pole Vault Meet Record
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Athletes Win Four Medals At National Open Athletics Championship, Kuldeep Kumar Sets Pole Vault Meet Record

Madhya Pradesh Athletes Win Four Medals At National Open Athletics Championship, Kuldeep Kumar Sets Pole Vault Meet Record

Madhya Pradesh athletes secured four medals, including two gold and two bronze, at the 65th National Senior Open Athletics Championship in New Delhi. Kuldeep Kumar set a new pole vault meet record with 5.30 metres, while Arjun Waskale won 1500m gold. Vinod Singh and Aditya Raghuvanshi claimed bronze medals.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 11, 2026, 10:07 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Athletes Win Four Medals At National Open Athletics Championship, Kuldeep Kumar Sets Pole Vault Meet Record
Madhya Pradesh Athletes Win Four Medals At National Open Athletics Championship, Kuldeep Kumar Sets Pole Vault Meet Record | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sportspersons from Madhya Pradesh won four medals, including two gold and two bronze, at the 65th National Senior Open Athletics Championship, currently underway in New Delhi from October 8 to 11.

Vaulter Kuldeep Kumar clinched the Gold medal in the Men's Pole Vault event with a leap of 5.30 meters.

In doing so, he shattered the previous meet record of 5.15 meters and established a new meet record.

Read Also
MP Travel Mart 2026 In Bhopal: Dhoba Tourism Village, Kuno Resort, Van Vibe Win Top Awards; AI...
MP Travel Mart 2026 In Bhopal: Dhoba Tourism Village, Kuno Resort, Van Vibe Win Top Awards; AI...

Middle-distance runner Arjun Waskale bagged a Gold medal in the Men's 1500m run during the second day’s evening session, clocking a timing of 3:43.03 seconds.

In the Men's 10,000m run, MP Academy’s Vinod Singh secured a Bronze medal with a timing of 30:37.13 seconds.

High jumper Aditya Raghuvanshi cleared 2.16 meters in the Men's High Jump Final to earn a Bronze medal. All four athletes are from the Madhya Pradesh Sports Academy.

Read Also
Bhopal OBC Advocates Seek Probe Into Civil Judge Recruitment Irregularities, Law Department Forwards...
Bhopal OBC Advocates Seek Probe Into Civil Judge Recruitment Irregularities, Law Department Forwards...
Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source