Madhya Pradesh Athletes Win Four Medals At National Open Athletics Championship, Kuldeep Kumar Sets Pole Vault Meet Record | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sportspersons from Madhya Pradesh won four medals, including two gold and two bronze, at the 65th National Senior Open Athletics Championship, currently underway in New Delhi from October 8 to 11.

Vaulter Kuldeep Kumar clinched the Gold medal in the Men's Pole Vault event with a leap of 5.30 meters.

In doing so, he shattered the previous meet record of 5.15 meters and established a new meet record.

Middle-distance runner Arjun Waskale bagged a Gold medal in the Men's 1500m run during the second day’s evening session, clocking a timing of 3:43.03 seconds.

In the Men's 10,000m run, MP Academy’s Vinod Singh secured a Bronze medal with a timing of 30:37.13 seconds.

High jumper Aditya Raghuvanshi cleared 2.16 meters in the Men's High Jump Final to earn a Bronze medal. All four athletes are from the Madhya Pradesh Sports Academy.