Bhopal OBC Advocates Seek Probe Into Civil Judge Recruitment Irregularities, Law Department Forwards Memorandum To MP High Court | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state law department has forwarded a memorandum of OBC Advocates Welfare Association to the Registrar General, High Court, Principal Bench at Jabalpur, over irregularities in recruitment of civil judges and other staff.

OBC Advocates Welfare Association had sent a memorandum to the President of India and then the President's office forwarded it to the Department of Law and Legislative Affairs, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the memorandum, the association has demanded an independent committee to inquire into recruitments made by the High Court, including the 2022 civil judge appointments and appointments of other court staff.

Retired judge Abhay Gohil's committee was constituted in 2017. The committee had found that 16 candidates who had not even passed BA LLB were appointed civil judges by the HC examination cell.

The committee found the NLUI registrar guilty of issuing “pass” degrees to 16 candidates. No action has been taken in the matter even after the committee's reports.

Association president and senior advocate Rameshwar Thakur said, “If the HC does not take action, the Association will demand that recruitment of Civil Judges be entrusted to UPSC and the recruitment of other staff to ESB.”