MP Travel Mart 2026 In Bhopal: Dhoba Tourism Village, Kuno Resort, Van Vibe Win Top Awards; AI Mowgli Draws Attention | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tourism Village Dhoba, Kuno Resort, Van Vibe, Bamboo Raj and MP Escapes bagged top honours in various categories at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre (Minto Hall) on Friday, the third day of the Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart (MPTM 2026).

Tourism Village Dhoba won first prize in the Best Table Space category. The initiative, recognised for offering authentic insights into Baiga Tribal culture, traditional cuisine, folk arts and rural life, enables tourists to stay with local families and experience Tribal traditions alongside a close connection with nature.

Kuno Resort secured the first prize in Best Stall Design (9 sq m), while Van Vibe and Bamboo Raj won first prize in Best Eco-Friendly Stall and Best Stall Design (6 sq m), respectively.

MP Escapes secured first prize in Best Stall Design (Above 9 sq m). MP Tours and Travelicious MP won first prize for Best Thematic Presentation of Madhya Pradesh, while Tajwar Khan (Zari Zardozi) won first prize in the Best Art and Craft Exhibition.

Besides, the MP Tourism Pavilion leverages modern technology to showcase the state's historical monuments, rich cultural heritage, scenic natural landscapes, wildlife sanctuaries and diverse travel experiences.

A major highlight of the pavilion is an AI-driven digital initiative featuring an interactive AI avatar named 'Mowgli'.

Through interactive dialogue, Mowgli guides visitors through Madhya Pradesh's tourist spots, local experiences and tailored travel options. The AI avatar can also generate customised itineraries based on individual preferences and travel requirements.