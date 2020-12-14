Madhya Pradesh Association of Unaided Private Schools demands: ‘Issue orders to parents to pay fees and open private schools till Class VI’

“Schools and colleges have been shut for the past nine months. The teaching and non-teaching staff is on the verge of starvation,” said Ashish Chaterjee, president of the Private Schools’ Association. No online or offline classes will be held on December 15 in any private school or college across the state.

He said the Association of Unaided Private Schools had submitted a 10-point charter of demands to the school education department. “The government is silent on the issue of realization of fees from students. It should issue instructions that parents should submit the fees,” he added. Only about 50% of the students have submitted the school fees and that has made running of the schools impossible.

The state government should also provide us a relief package that’s being provided to others in the business sector and provide subsidized loans. Private schools have demanded waivers from the government of old electricity bills and requested the issue of only bills of actual use. All taxes, including property tax, road tax and permit tax on school vehicles should be brought down to zero for the period of lockdown.”

If these demands are not met by the state government, private school operators will have no option but to shut schools, said the association. The government should immediately repeal the order for closure of schools up to Class VIII till March 31. Private schools demand that schools should be allowed to hold regular classes for the students of Classes VI-XII.

The Association of Unaided Private Schools include the Society for Private School Directors, the Sahodaya Group of CBSE Schools, the Association of Professional and Technical Institutions, the Jabalpur Unaided Schools’ Association, the Independent School Alliance-Indore, the Gwalior Private Schools’ Association Samiti and others.