Madhya Pradesh: Assembly to take up No-Confidence Motion today

MP state assembly building |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Opposition's no-confidence motion against BJP-led state government will be taken up for discussion in Assembly on Wednesday.

Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam accepted the motion on Tuesday and listed it for Wednesday's business of the House.

It is explicit clear that the government is ready to face the barrage of Opposition's allegations. Through its 51-point no-confidence motion, the Opposition wants to put the government in troubled waters.

Last time the no-confidence motion in Assembly was brought by the then leader of opposition Ajay Singh about 11 years back. The motion, however, fell flat on the floor of the house.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said that the state government was ready to face the motion. Taking a potshot at Congress, he said that instead of moving a no-confidence motion against the state government, the Leader of Opposition should have brought it against Kamal Nath as under his leadership 38 party MLAs had shifted their allegiance. He claimed that the state government was ready to face the motion on the floor of the house and would give a point-wise rebuttal.

Why No Confidence Motion

-- Distribution of Rs 110 crore on papers under Take Home Ration

-- Massive embezzlement in hospitals in the name of Ayushman Bharat Yojana

-- Government was busy in self-publicity during corona period

-- Government failed to stop fire incidents in hospitals

-- Deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor on the rise in state

-- Irregularities and corruption of Rs 1 crore in construction of Mahakal Mahalok