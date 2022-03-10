Madhya Pradesh Assembly Budget Session: Congress questions Aatmanirbhar and Sushasan claim in Governor's Address

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Congress members in the State Assembly raised questions over Sushasan (Good Governance) and Aatmanirbhar (Self Reliance) claims made in the Governor's customary address during discussion on vote of thanks on Thursday.

Senior member, Govind Singh said that the field reports suggest that Porsa bus stand was being sold out at throwaway price. Moreover, no alternative arrangement has been made for bus parking, he added.

“What kind of governance is this that you don’t know the real value of things that you are selling?” asked Singh.

Singh urged the chief minister to decentralize the government functioning. Giving an example, he said that medicines are being procured at Central level, they are of sub-standard quality and do not reach the hospitals. Earlier, committees were formed at district level and decisions were taken on quantity and names of the medicines to be bought, said the Congress MLA.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls cabinet meeting following election results

After decentralization, medicines are bought at central level and pushed across the state and, “Obviously this cannot be termed sushasan,” said Singh.

Laxman Singh, in the same vein, questioning the Aatmanirbhar claims said, “Governor’s address mentioned PM Modi’s name again and again saying that MP will fulfill his dream of reaching 5 trillion economy.”

Singh said that the MP government has internal debt of Rs 1.31 lakh crore and external debt of Rs 4.79 crore. How will you achieve a goal of a 5 trillion economy, questioned Singh.

The senior Congress MLA also said that there is a very thin margin between the amount of budget and loan on the government.

Stating Economic Survey Report, Singh said that 5.51 lakh unemployed youth have increased, GDP has fallen by 1.92% and then you claim that the economy is on track despite Covid restraints.

Kamleshwar Patel mentioned repeated incidents of mistakes in the MPPSC question paper, ex-army men not being given benefits in state exams; what kind of good governance is the government talking about, said Patel.

.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Bhopal: Congress stages walkout form MP Assembly over cattle slaughter

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:22 PM IST