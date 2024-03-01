Madhya Pradesh: Ashta Youth Plays Important Role In Designing Gaganyaan |

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Ashta city Priyansh Jain has played an important role in designing Gaganyaan Mission. Priyansh, son of Rakesh Jain, is working as an engineer at Human Space Flight Centre of ISRO in Bangaluru.

Priyansh has passed B Tech in space engineering from IIST, Thiruvananthapuram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who recently visited the ISRO centre appreciated the work of Priyansh and his team. Priyansh has played an important role in designing Krebs Module Simulator. The friends and relatives of Priyansh congratulated him for his work.

Madhya Pradesh: Trident Group Organises Kho-Kho Competition In Narmadapuram

Mudder Runner wins men’s final and Dynamic Girls remains champion in women’s category

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Trident Group of Companies organised a Kho-Kho competition on their office premises. Twenty teams took part in the competition. In the final match, Mudder Runner defeated Bajrang Dal. The final match continued for four rounds each going on for seven minutes.

Mudder Runner scored 26 points but its rival could score only 20. The outstanding performance of Ashish, Rohit, Manish and Trilok Singh led to the victory of the team. In the women’s category, Dynamic Girls defeated Papa Ki Pari. Pallavi, Karuna and Renu played very well and led their team to victory.

Trident Groups’ Welfare Department, headed by Naveen Rai, has been organising all the sporting events. Every human should take part in physical activities, Rai said. A large number of people enjoyed the matches. The Trident Group has been holding sporting events under the directions of its chairman Rajendar Gupta and CSR head Madhu Gupta.