Madhya Pradesh: As Rajgonds’ conclave goes underway, who are Rajgonds asks people of Gond community

BHOPAL: The two day national conclave organised by Akhil Rajgond Mahasabha in the state capital has earned criticism from the community.

Most of the Gond activists and leaders termed it as an effort to divide community.

A two day conclave of Akhil Rajgond Mahasabha concluded on Saturday.

The gathering was organised with an objective to unite successors of ‘258 Tribal Estates’ spread across the country.

Citing difference between Rajgond and Gond, president of the Akhil Rajgond Mahasabha, Neelkaran Raj said that Rajgonds are the ruling class while Gonds are common people (praja) from the community. “Our contribution in the Indian History has gone unnoticed and now we have started compiling it,” Neelkaran.