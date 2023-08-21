 Madhya Pradesh: #Arrest_PandokharBaba Trends On Social Media As 'Murga' Video Goes Viral
Madhya Pradesh: #Arrest_PandokharBaba Trends On Social Media As 'Murga' Video Goes Viral

The uproar follows the incidents where Baba allegedly insult people during public gathering.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Spiritual leader Pandokhar Baba has found himself at the center of a controversy as social media users demand his immediate arrest. The uproar follows the incidents where Baba allegedly insult individuals during public gathering.

The controversy surrounding Pandokhar Baba stemmed from a viral video, which shows him allegedly humiliating a man and punishing him to become 'murga' on stage .

article-image

The outrage has escalated to the point where the hashtag #ArrestPandokharBaba is now trending on Twitter, with netizens expressing their anger and frustration over the guru's behavior.

Notably, individuals seeking guidance and resolution for their personal challenges reportedly approach the guru, who then jots down his advice on a piece of paper. Simultaneously, it is seen Pandokhar Baba usually punishes people who have committed a malicious act previously, so to guide them to a path of righteousness.

article-image

