Madhya Pradesh April 9, 2026, Weather Update: Yellow Alert For Rain, Thunderstorm In 7 Districts; Temperatures To Soar By 6°C After April 10 | File Images

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A spell of intense heat is expected to begin in Madhya Pradesh from April 10. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) office in Bhopal, daytime temperatures may rise by 5 to 6 degrees Celsius.

Weather on Thursday

A yellow alert for thunderstorms, rain, and lightning are expected in the districts of Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori, Anuppur, Mandla, Seoni, and Balaghat.

What do meteorologists say?

The IMD has issued an alert for the next 24 hours in Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori, Anuppur, Mandla, Seoni, and Balaghat districts.

According to the IMD, a new western disturbance will become active over northwest India on April 11, but its impact on Madhya Pradesh is expected to be minimal.

Strong winds are also likely on Thursday, with speeds reaching 40 to 60 km/h in some districts, while other areas may see winds of 30 to 40 km/h. Weather conditions are expected to change after the afternoon.

On Wednesday, rain was recorded in more than 15 districts, including Bhopal, Jabalpur, Raisen, Shivpuri, Ratlam, Chhatarpur, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Indore, and Dhar. This led to a drop in daytime temperatures.

The rain was caused by three cyclonic circulations active over the northern, eastern, and western parts of the state. Bhopal also witnessed light rain along with strong winds.

Weather expected in coming days

In Madhya Pradesh, the impact of heat usually increases during the second half of April. By the end of the month, temperatures often reach very high levels.

A 10-year data-based study of Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior shows that temperatures have touched extreme levels in recent years.

In Bhopal and Indore, the temperature has reached up to 43°C, while in Jabalpur it has gone up to 44°C. In Gwalior, the temperature has even crossed 45°C.

Over the past three years, these cities have experienced intense heat, and a similar rise in temperature is expected this year as well.