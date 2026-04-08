MP News: AI-Powered System To Feature Criminal Profiling, Predictive Policing And 20-language Translation | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) 2.0, set to be introduced in police stations soon, will be smarter and faster.

The new system will improve coordination between the police and courts and streamline service delivery, officials said on Wednesday. The system will be made functional in police stations shortly.

At present, the basic CCTNS is operational in around 1,100 police stations across the state. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has envisaged several uses of artificial intelligence for the under-development CCTNS 2.0, including entity resolution and criminal profiling. The system can resolve different cases to a common suspect and compile an overall criminal profile of a person based on FIR data available across police stations within and across states, officials said.

Another tool under consideration is the integration of an automatic prediction system that can identify acts and sections in FIR content using a custom-trained AI-LLM model, officials said.

Artificial intelligence can also be used for automatic number plate recognition and AI-powered facial recognition with CCTV surveillance to identify wanted criminals, as well as for efficient traffic management, officials said.

The system will also help predict where crimes might occur and assist in beat planning. Using Risk Terrain Modelling (RTM), it will combine crime history, social or cultural events and other local factors such as drug hotspots, officials said.

The tools included in the new programme will also help identify repeat offenders (history-sheeters) using AI techniques by ingesting offender lists and predicting risk scores for entities, they added.

Speedy Access

State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) IG Harinarayanchari Mishra told The Free Press Journal that information related to medical cases, zero FIRs and warrants issued by courts will reach police stations directly without delay.

He added that the CCTNS software can translate FIRs into 20 languages used across the country.

This will help police officials access the system and find the information needed to solve cases, he said. He added that CCTNS 2.0 will roll out in police stations across the state shortly.

* CCTNS 2.0 will integrate artificial intelligence for advanced capabilities.

* AI will enable criminal profiling and link multiple cases to a single suspect.

* The system can analyse FIR data across states to build comprehensive profiles.

* An AI-based prediction tool will identify relevant legal sections from FIR content.

* AI will support number plate recognition and facial recognition via CCTV.

* It will assist in traffic management and identifying wanted criminals.

* The system can predict crime-prone areas and aid in beat planning. AI tools will help identify repeat offenders and assign risk scores.

Information such as zero FIRs and court warrants will reach police stations instantly.

The system will translate FIRs into 20 languages for wider accessibility.