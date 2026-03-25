Rajasthan Deploys AI Facial Recognition System To Trace Missing Persons, Criminals, Exam Frauds | Freepik

Jaipur: In Rajasthan, the technology is now set to play a pivotal role in the search for missing persons, criminals, and individuals involved in malpractices—specifically those acting as “dummy candidates”—during recruitment examinations. The Rajasthan government is implementing an AI-based Face Similarity Search System.

The system will instantly scan for facial matches upon uploading a photograph, and as soon as the match is found, the concerned agencies will get an immediate alert.

A database containing photographs of 80 million (8 crore) Rajasthan residents is currently being compiled for this system. Developed by the Department of Information Technology and Communication, this system is primarily designed to facilitate the reunification of missing persons with their families. To date, photographic data for approximately 10 million (1 crore) individuals has been uploaded in the system; this database is being expanded to cover all 80 million residents of Rajasthan. The project is being carried out in collaboration with the Jan Aadhaar Authority of Rajasthan.

The officials said that this AI-based system will function as an advanced server, scanning the data to identify potential matches. The system has been integrated with the Rajasthan Police's Crime and Criminal Tracking Network (CCTNS) as well as the CCTV camera network of the 'Abhay' Command Centers. Facial matching will also be conducted using footage captured at railway stations and bus terminals.

The photographic data of missing persons and unidentified dead bodies recorded from July 1, 2024, onwards is being incorporated in the system. Additionally, it is incorporating the photographic data of approximately 5 million (50 lakh) candidates who have appeared for government recruitment examinations over the past several years; this inclusion will aid in the detection of dummy candidates.

“The accuracy of facial matching within this system is expected to be exceptionally high, given that a comprehensive, state-wide database is being established. The primary objective is to expedite the reunification of missing persons with their families,” said the official involved in the project.