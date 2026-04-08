Bhopal News: City Sees Just Six Beneficiaries Under Centre’s Road Accident Cashless Treatment Scheme | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even a month after the implementation of Centre’s cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims, its impact on the ground remains limited.

Across the state, only 500 victims have availed its benefits so far while in Bhopal the figure is just six, which indicates a lack of awareness among the people regarding the scheme.

The scheme aims to provide immediate financial relief to accident victims by offering free medical treatment of up to Rs 1.50 lakh for the first seven days after the accident. Officials said that the initiative can be life-saving, especially for economically weaker sections as delay in treatment due to financial constraints often proves fatal.

Traffic police officials said that earlier many hospitals either delayed treatment or even refused admission due to non-payment of cash. However, under the new system, the designated hospitals are required to admit victims immediately and ensure timely care. Hospitals not yet connected to the scheme can register through National Health Authority’s Transaction Management System.

Scheme covers all road accidents

According to assistant police commissioner, traffic, Devendra Yadav, the scheme covers all road accidents involving motor vehicles regardless of the victim’s age, fault or possession of a driving licence. An Ayushman card is not mandatory. Victims can reach hospitals on their own or be taken by bystanders, police or even the person responsible for the accident. If required, patients can also be shifted to better-equipped hospitals.

How it works

Police should act promptly after receiving information about a road accident and ensure the victim is taken to a designated hospital. Officers are required to create a victim ID on the Electronic Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) application by entering initial accident details. This ID is then mapped with the hospital’s treatment ID generated on the TMS. If a victim reaches the hospital without police assistance, the hospital generates a TMS ID and informs the police who must complete the e-DAR process within 24 hours. In inter-district cases, details must be shared within three hours. Only the jurisdictional police station can approve the case. Officers must verify victim details and inform family members while non-accident cases must be rejected within 24 hours.

Six in state capital

Between March 26 and April 6, only six victims in Bhopal received treatment under the scheme. They were Gulshan, 41, Chandrasekhar, 31, Rajesh Ahirwar, 27, Vishal, 19, Rajesh Pawar and an unidentified person. The accidents occurred in Piplani, Khajuri, Koh-e-Fiza, Misrod, Parwalia and Berasia. Except Ahirwar, all victims sustained serious injuries.