Bhopal News: District Court Announces ₹1.38 Crore In Road Accident Death | Representative Photo

Rs 1.38 crore awarded in road accident death

OUR STAFF REPORTER

BHOPAL

The Bhopal District and Sessions Court has awarded Rs1.38 crore in a road accident death case. Principal District Judge Manoj Kumar Srivastava ordered that compensation of Rs1.38 crore, along with an annual interest rate of 6%, be paid to the deceased’s family members.

Advocate Rakesh Kumar Verma filed the compensation claim petition in the District Court on behalf of the family. According to case details, 32-year-old Vineet Khushalani was travelling from MP Nagar towards Vallabh Bhawan at about 5pm on June 4, 2024, on his two-wheeler.

Near Satpura Bhawan, a speeding car collided with Khushalani’s two-wheeler, causing severe injuries. He was first taken to JP Hospital, which referred him to Hamidia Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead after examination. Based on a complaint filed by the family, Arera Hills police station registered a case.

₹8 Lakh announced in Chhindwara accident

Chief minister Mohan Yadav cancelled the listed programmes of Ram Navami on Saturday and reached Chhindwara to console the families of those who died in a road accident on Thursday night.

He announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of every mishap victim and added that they would also receive Rs 4 lakh under Sambal Yojana. Moreover, free treatment facility has been arranged for the injured who will also receive financial help of Rs 1 lakh.