Madhya Pradesh April 8, 2026, Weather Update: State Faces Storms, Hail As Heat Soars Above 45°C

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The upper part of Madhya Pradesh is experiencing bad weather as three cyclonic circulations are active in the region. This has caused rain and storms to start again. On Tuesday, weather conditions worsened in the Gwalior-Chambal and Sagar divisions.

The IMD (India Meteorological Department), Bhopal has predicted hail in Datia, Niwari, Chhatarpur, and Tikamgarh on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a 24-hour rainfall alert has been issued for 18 districts including Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, and Anuppur.

Earlier, on Tuesday, districts like Bhind, Shivpuri, Morena, Gwalior, Datia, Niwari, Guna, Ashoknagar, Tikamgarh, Satna, Chitrakoot, and Rewa saw changes in weather. Some areas faced strong winds, while others had heavy rain. Shivpuri, Datia, Dhar, Pithampur, and Jhabua experienced heavy rain, and Ratlam saw dust storms.

According to the meteorological department, a new Western Disturbance will become active in north-western India from April 11, which may also affect Madhya Pradesh.

The weather office has also warned of strong winds in the state. In some districts, winds may reach 40-60 km/h, while in others, they may blow at 30-40 km/h. The change in weather is expected mainly after noon.

As April progresses, temperatures start to rise sharply in Madhya Pradesh. In recent years, Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior have recorded very high temperatures. Studies over the past 10 years show Bhopal and Indore reached 43°C, Jabalpur 44°C, and Gwalior crossed 45°C. This year, a rise in temperature is also likely.

In Indore, the temperature has crossed 44°C this April. According to the meteorological department, the highest temperature recorded here was 44.6°C on April 25, 1958.

April usually brings changes in weather, with clouds appearing alongside the heat, sometimes leading to showers. In Bhopal, the maximum temperature reached 44.4°C on April 29, 1996, and the city also experiences rain and storms in this month. This is why in recent years, April has often seen a spell of rainfall in both cities.