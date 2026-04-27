Madhya Pradesh April 27, 2026, Weather Update: Temperature Hits 45°C; Heatwave Alert In 13 Districts

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): April heat in Madhya Pradesh is breaking records this year, with very high temperatures reported across the state.

On Sunday, even with dust storms and light rain in some areas, the heat remained intense. Khajuraho recorded 45°C for the first time this season, making it one of the hottest places in the state.

Weather Forecast

According to weather officials, a heatwave alert has been issued for 13 districts on Monday. These include Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Dhar, Shajapur, Dewas, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Mandla, Seoni, Balaghat, and Chhindwara. Indore and Ujjain are also under a “warm night” alert, which means both day and night will remain very hot.

Despite some rainfall in places like Indore, Bhopal, Sehore, Ratlam, and Sagar, temperatures stayed high. A cyclonic circulation over central parts of the state caused this mix of rain and heat.

Weather experts say a western disturbance will stay active for the next three days, which may bring more changes in weather.

Several cities recorded very high temperatures on Sunday. After Khajuraho’s 45°C, Nowgong saw 44.6°C, while Sagar and Narmadapuram recorded 44.4°C. Damoh reported 44.2°C, and Sheopur, Mandla, Datia, and Tikamgarh recorded around 44°C. Many other places reported temperatures above 43°C.

Among major cities, Bhopal and Indore recorded around 43°C, while Jabalpur reached 43.5°C. Gwalior recorded 42.9°C and Ujjain 42.5°C.

This year’s heat has broken past records. Indore saw its highest April temperature in six years, while Bhopal and Jabalpur recorded their hottest days in the last three years.

The weather department has advised people to stay safe. They should drink plenty of water, avoid going out in the afternoon, and wear light cotton clothes. Extra care is needed for children and elderly people as the heat continues to rise across the state.