Madhya Pradesh April 25, 2026, Weather Update: State Sizzles Under Heatwave; Alert Issued For 22 Districts Including Gwalior, Morena |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state is currently facing intense heat, with temperatures rising sharply from early morning. By afternoon, the heat becomes extreme, making it difficult for people, especially children, to stay outdoors.

Weather expected on Saturday

Heatwave (42°C to 44°C): Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Umaria, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Ratlam, Ujjain, Jhabua, Dhar and Alirajpur.

Severe Heat (40°C to 42°C): Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Shajapur, Dewas, Burhanpur, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Narmadapuram, Damoh, Katni, Jhabua, Ashoknagar, Singrauli, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Guna, Panna, Sidhi, Satna, Seoni, Balaghat, Anuppur.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:40 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhopal has issued a heatwave alert for more than 20 districts, including Gwalior and Ujjain.

Most districts are witnessing temperatures above 40°C. Chhatarpur district is currently the hottest in the state. Tourist town Khajuraho recorded nearly 44°C, while nearby Nowgong also reported very high temperatures.

On Friday, Khajuraho recorded 43.9°C, followed by Ratlam at 43.2°C and Satna and Tikamgarh at 42.8°C. Major cities also experienced extreme heat, with Gwalior touching 42.1°C, Bhopal at 41.6°C, Indore at 41.2°C, Jabalpur at 42°C, and Ujjain at 41.5°C.

According to the IMD, there is some relief expected toward the end of April. Light rain and thunderstorms are likely on April 27 and 28 in divisions like Gwalior, Chambal, Jabalpur, and Sagar due to a western disturbance.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected on next 2 days

April 26

Heatwave (42°C to 44°C): Gwalior, Ujjain, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Ratlam, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Umaria, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Singrauli, Seoni and Jhabua.

Severe Heat (40°C to 42°C): Bhopal, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Dewas, Sehore, Shajapur, Agar, Ujjain, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Katni, Rewa, Anuppur, Dindori, Shahdol, Sidhi and Singrauli.

April 27

Heatwave (42°C to 44°C): Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Umaria, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Singrauli, Seoni, Neemuch and Mandsaur.

Thunderstorm & Rain (37°C to 40°C): Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore, Raisen, Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat and Anuppur.

Severe Heat (40°C to 42°C): Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Khandwa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Sidhi and Singrauli.