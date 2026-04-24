World Malaria Day: Asymptomatic Patients' Real Challenge To Make MP Malaria-Free

World Malaria Day Today Asymptomatic Patients' Real Challenge To Make MP Malaria-Free |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the overall decrease, a high prevalence of sub-microscopic infections exists in Madhya Pradesh, where 27% of febrile patients had malaria that was missed by standard microscopy or Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs). World Malaria Day is observed on April 25.

This represents a challenge for complete elimination. National Health Mission (NHM) has identified 700 cases in Balaghat while Chhindwara, Narsinghpur and Jhabua districts have 100 cases each. Asymptomatic patients are a real challenge in making Madhya Pradesh a malaria-free state.

These hidden malaria patients have been identified across the state. The prevalence of asymptomatic cases means that even individuals with no symptoms are contributing to the ongoing transmission.

A substantial burden of asymptomatic malaria exists where parasites are present at low levels, undetectable by standard microscopy, according to doctors. Tribal populations in Madhya Pradesh are highly vulnerable, with studies identifying a significant proportion of asymptomatic carriers who act as reservoirs for continued transmission.

NHM director Himanshu Jaishwar told Free Press, Febrile patients are asymptomatic who are real challenging in MP. About 700 such cases identified in Balaghat and 100 each in Chhindwara, Narsinghpur and Jhabua.

It is hidden malaria. NHM has focused on these districts. There is a significant hidden burden of malaria, challenging the state s goal of malaria elimination by 2030, despite it being classified under Category.