 MP's Kanha Tiger Reserve Team Reaches Kaziranga National Park In Assam To Capture Wild Buffaloes
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MP's Kanha Tiger Reserve Team Reaches Kaziranga National Park In Assam To Capture Wild Buffaloes

A team from Kanha Tiger Reserve has reached Kaziranga National Park to capture 50 wild buffaloes under a three-year animal exchange programme. The initiative follows an agreement between Mohan Yadav and Himanta Biswa Sarma. In return, Madhya Pradesh plans to provide gharials and may later receive rhinos and king cobras.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 24, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
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MP's Kanha Tiger Reserve Team Reaches Kaziranga National Park In Assam To Capture Wild Buffaloes | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team from Kanha Tiger Reserve has reached Assam’s Kaziranga National Park to bring wild buffaloes to Madhya Pradesh under an animal exchange programme.

An officer of Kanha Tiger Reserve told Free Press that the operation has started in Kaziranga National Park to capture the wild buffaloes. A total of 50 wild buffaloes are to be brought to Kanha from Assam in a phased manner in over three years.

This is the first operation to catch the wild buffaloes. The wild buffalo project is a result of discussions between MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

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In January, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav went to Assam and inked an interstate agreement with counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma for the exchange of wild animals.

In lieu of the buffaloes, the government is planning to give gharials to Assam. The state is also planning to get a pair of rhinoceroses and three king cobra snakes from Assam in the future.

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