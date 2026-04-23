Madhya Pradesh April 23, 2026, Weather Update: Temperatures Cross 43°C In MP, IMD Issues Heatwave Warning | Sourced

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central state is currently experiencing intense heat, with temperatures soaring across the state.

The weather department has warned that the heatwave will continue on Thursday, with hot conditions expected in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Jabalpur as well.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhopal has issued a heatwave alert for 19 districts on Thursday.

These include Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar and Alirajpur.

Other districts also witnessed very high temperatures. Raisen recorded 42.4°C, while Narsinghpur and Sidhi touched 42°C.

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Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

Tikamgarh and Ratlam saw 41.8°C, Datia 41.7°C, and Shajapur 41.6°C. Damoh recorded 41.5°C, while Rewa and Sagar registered 41.4°C. Mandla saw 41.2°C, and Umaria, Dhar and Malanjkhand recorded around 41.1°C.

Among major cities, Jabalpur recorded 41.6°C, Gwalior 41.2°C, Ujjain 40.2°C, Indore 40°C, and Bhopal 40.6°C.

On Wednesday, Khajuraho recorded the highest temperature at 43.4°C, making it the hottest place in the state. Narmadapuram followed closely at 43.2°C, while Nowgong recorded 43°C.

People are advised to take precautions and avoid going out in direct sunlight during peak hours.