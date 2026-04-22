“Rift Widens Between BJP Leaders and Bureaucrats in Madhya Pradesh as Tensions Escalate” | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Padesh): The rift between the BJP leaders and officers is widening in the state, as the ruling party lawmakers are threatening them.

The BJP leaders are not on good terms with the officers, and because of the disputes, bitterness between the legislature and executive is deepening.

Before the row between the legislator from the Pichhore constituency, Preetam Singh Lodhi, and the sub-divisional officer of police, Ayush Jakhar, such incidents had taken place.

The BJP legislator from Bhind, Narendra Singh Kushwaha, brandished a fist at the then collector, Sanjeev Shrivastava, and a video of the incident went viral.

Immediately after the incident, the BJP's state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, called Kushwaha to the party office and gave him a piece of advice. After a few days, the government transferred Shrivastava.

In another incident, a legislator from the Lahar constituency, Ambrish Sharma, staged a sit-in against the Bhind SP, Asit Yadav.

When the state government came to know about the demonstration by Sharma, it intervened to resolve the dispute between them.

A legislator from Dindori, Omprakash Dhurve, opened a front against the then collector, Neha Marwa, whom the government transferred after the incident.

The legislator from Deori, Brajbihari Pateria, staged a sit-in against a police station in charge.

Likewise, a dispute is underway between the legislator from Mauganj, Pradeep Patel, and the officials of the district administration.

Patel, too, staged a sit-in against the local administration, and he had not gone to his constituency for a month in protest.

Besides, there are disputes between legislators and officers in many assembly constituencies across the state.

According to sources, most of the legislators meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with complaints against one officer or the other.

Many of them complain that officers do not give them much importance.

Keeping in mind the conflict, the party has advised its lawmakers to keep away from intervening too much in the administration, but there is no end to it.