Police On Prowl To Protect Senior Citizens Against Loot & Robberies In Bhopal | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have gone on high alert following a shocking incident in the Nishatpura area, where an elderly woman, the mother of a police personnel, was seriously injured during a robbery at her home. Senior police officials have issued instructions to step up vigilance for ensuring safety of senior citizens across the city.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar has directed officials to prioritise the safety of senior citizens, especially those living alone or whose children reside outside the city for work.

The Police Commissioner said police would conduct surveys in all zones to identify senior citizens living alone. Moreover, families who are going out for some days while leaving behind elderly family members should also give information to the concerned police station. In such a case, police patrolling will be intensified to ensure their safety until the family returns.

Police officials said that beat incharge will maintain updated records of senior citizens and carry out regular well-being checks. Contact numbers of local police stations and beat officers will be shared with senior citizens. Areas with elderly residents living alone will see increased police patrolling, even if families leave them alone temporarily.

Besides, senior citizens should themselves remain on alert and inform the nearest police station if living alone. CCTV cameras should be installed inside and outside the house and no unknown person should be allowed inside. They should remain in constant touch with their neighbours and keep emergency numbers easily accessible. Police verification of domestic help and workers should be ensured.

Past incidents

Apr 06: Elderly woman found critically injured near Laharpur Bridge in Bag Sewania under suspicious circumstances.

Aug 17, 2025: Two separate incidents of chain and mangalsutra snatching reported in Piplani and TT Nagar.

Aug 06, 2025: Miscreants posing as electricity staff targeted an elderly couple in Kolar.

July 29, 2025: A senior citizen assaulted by family members in property-related dispute in Piplani

Culprit still at large

Nishatpura police have yet to arrest the suspect involved in brutal assault and loot of Shail Kumari Mishra, 65, who was found injured in her house at Housing Board Colony on Tuesday morning. According to police officials, suspect had been identified as Mangilal Ahirwar of Narsinghpur. He was engaged in construction work nearby.

He often visited the house on different pretexts and committed the loot and assault after a reconnaissance. Ahirwar has six cases registered against him at Koh-e-Fiza and other police stations. Efforts are underway to arrest him, police officials said.