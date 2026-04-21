Miscreant Enters Cop’s House In Bhopal, Attacks Mother Before Fleeing With Jewellery | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, an unidentified man broke into the house of a policeman and brutally attacked his elderly mother before fleeing with gold ornaments on Tuesday morning. Police remained unaware of the incident for several hours.

According to reports, the incident took place at 8 am in Housing Board Colony under Nishatpura police station limits. The suspect entered the house of SAF personnel Kashinath Mishra where his 65-year-old mother Shail Kumari Mishra was alone at the time.

The intruder attempted to snatch the gold chain and earrings she was wearing. When she resisted, the attacker picked up tiles lying nearby and struck her multiple times on the head and face, leaving her critically injured. The suspect then fled with gold chain and earrings. The house was found ransacked, indicating that the robber also searched for other valuables.

The victim reportedly remained unconscious inside the house for nearly two hours. The incident came to light at 10 am when a milkman arrived at the house and noticed the situation. He immediately informed the family members, following which she was rushed to a nearby private hospital. Her condition is said to be critical.

Police investigation revealed that the victim had been living alone. Her husband Devendra Mishra has passed away. Her son Kashinath is currently deployed in West Bengal Assembly election duty while the other son works in Pune. Her daughters are married and live separately. One of them, who lives nearby, rushed to the spot after being informed by the milkman.

Nishatpura police station incharge Manoj Patwa said that a case had been registered and teams had been formed to trace the suspect. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to identify the suspect. Police said action would be taken after victim would regain consciousness.

Labourers under suspicion

During the preliminary investigation, police found that construction work was underway in a neighbouring house, with several outside labourers frequenting the area. Suspicion is being raised that the suspect could be one of these workers who gained entry on the pretext of storing construction material. However, some locals claimed that one of the artisans frequently visited elderly woman’s house to ask for water.