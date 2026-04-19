Madhya Pradesh April 19, 2026, Weather Update: Heatwave Peaks At 44°C In State; Rain Likely In Several Districts

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the intense heat in Madhya Pradesh, the weather has taken another sudden turn. On Saturday, many districts saw very hot winds and high temperatures, while clouds were also seen in several areas.

Ratlam recorded the season’s highest temperature of 44°C. Meanwhile, the sky remained cloudy in Bhopal.

Weather Forecast

The weather department has issued a heatwave alert for Sunday in Niwari, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur. At the same time, six districts may see rain with thunder and lightning, according to the forecast.

This could be the second spell of rain in April. Earlier, from April 1 to 9, several parts of the state witnessed storms, rain and hail. After that, temperatures started rising quickly. Now, about ten days later, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) office in Bhopal has again warned of possible rain.

For the first time this summer, the maximum temperature in the state has reached 44°C. After Ratlam, temperatures were also very high in other districts. Umaria recorded 43.8°C, while Mandla recorded 43.2°C.

High temperatures were also reported in Khajuraho at 42.9°C, Guna at 42.8°C, Datia at 42.6°C, and 42.5°C in Damoh and Nowgong. Temperatures also crossed 42°C in Satna and Tikamgarh.

Among the major cities, Gwalior recorded the highest temperature at 41.9°C. It was 41.7°C in Jabalpur, 41.4°C in Bhopal, 40.6°C in Ujjain and 40.4°C in Indore.

Usually, heat increases sharply in Madhya Pradesh in the second half of April, and temperatures often break records by the end of the month. A 10-year study of Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior shows that temperatures have reached 43°C in Bhopal and Indore, 44°C in Jabalpur, and even above 45°C in Gwalior in recent years.

Weather experts say temperatures may rise further in the coming days, even as some areas may see rain and thunderstorms.