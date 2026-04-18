Madhya Pradesh April 18, 2026, Weather Update: State Sizzles As Season’s Highest Temperature Hits 43.2°C In Khajuraho; Heatwave Alert In 16 Districts |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central state is experiencing intense heat in the mid of month April. On Friday, the temperature reached 43.2°C for the first time this season.

The highest temperature was recorded in Khajuraho, located in Chhatarpur district. At the same time, 9 cities recorded temperatures above 42°C.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

The Meteorological Department in Bhopal has issued a heatwave alert for 16 districts on Saturday.

These districts include Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Dhar, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, and Panna.

Due to the extreme heat, school children were facing difficulties while returning home in the afternoon sun.

There were concerns about their health and safety. After the situation was highlighted, district collectors in several cities, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and Gwalior, changed school timings.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

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Temperature records

Several cities recorded very high temperatures on Friday. Umaria reported 42.9°C, Tikamgarh and Nowgaon recorded 42.8°C, Mandla saw 42.5°C, and Damoh, Guna, and Datia recorded 42.2°C.

Other cities like Sagar and Satna reported 41.8°C, while Bhopal and Gwalior recorded 41.3°C. Indore saw 40.6°C and Ujjain recorded 40.5°C.

Hot winds, known as heatwaves, were also reported in many areas, including Khajuraho.

Authorities are advising people to take precautions, avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, and stay hydrated.