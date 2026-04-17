New Senior Citizen Policy To Address Modern Challenges; Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute Tasked With Drafting First Update Since 1999 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state social justice department is drafting a new policy for senior citizens to help the elderly navigate modern challenges and protect their interests more effectively.

A senior officer at the directorate of social justice said the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis has been tasked with formulating the policy. The project is currently in its nascent stage.

The move marks a significant shift as the state’s current policy for senior citizens was framed in 1999. No successive policy has been released in the 25 years since.

Sources said the update is essential as the elderly now face issues unique to the digital era, particularly the growing menace of cyber threats. Additionally, the policy will address the emerging social challenge of "empty nests," where children move abroad for careers, leaving elderly parents behind.

The new framework aims to ensure a safer life and better social security for such citizens. The policy will cover health requirements, social issues, and police-related security. To ensure the best possible framework, the drafting agency if required may study senior citizen policies of other states to incorporate successful models.

The preparation process will also involve direct consultations with senior citizens. Their suggestions will be prioritised to ensure the policy reflects their actual needs. Officials are likely to focus on the development of senior citizen homes to cater to those living alone due to the increasing trend of youth migration.

The policy is expected to outline a roadmap extending to 2040 or 2050. Once the institute receives formal departmental approval, teams will visit various districts to gather views from the elderly to ensure a comprehensive social security cover.

Read Also MP News: Elderly Residents Urge Action Over Delay In Senior Citizen Cards In Jaora

Kushwah to chair district officers' meet on April 22

Minister for Social Justice Narayan Singh Kushwah told the Free Press that a meeting with officers from all districts has been convened on April 22. "The meeting will review all departmental activities, including issues related to the elderly. We will deliberate on further measures to improve their welfare," Kushwah said.