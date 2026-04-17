Coolers At Bhopal's Van Vihar To Protect Animals From Surging Heat

Bhopal News: Van Vihar Plan To Bring Zebra, Giraffe Stuck For Over 3 Years | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As temperatures are soaring, coolers have been installed in animals’ enclosures at Van Vihar to protect them from excruciating heat.

According to Van Vihar director Vijay Kumar, sheds have been erected, and small ponds have been filled with water for animals’ comfort.

Van Vihar houses tigers, leopards and other wild animals. Often, rescued wild animals, including tigers, leopards and bears, are shifted to Van Vihar for treatment, and they too need protection from the heat. Van Vihar has 13 tigers, 18 leopards, five lions and 16 bears.

Indore zoo implements cooling measures to beat the heat

In Indore, to beat the heat, the administration has installed air coolers and water sprinklers for animals.

According to the zoo officials, air coolers have also been installed in the cages where these animals are confined at night for feeding. Coolers have been placed in the cages of lions, leopards, tigers, and bears to ensure they do not experience discomfort from the heat even during the night. Approximately six such coolers have been installed across the zoo premises.