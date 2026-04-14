Madhya Pradesh April 14, 2026, Weather Updates: Ratlam Hits 41.2°C, Heatwave Alert Issued Across Several Districts-- Check Out The Summer Do’s & Don’ts

Madhya Pradesh April 13, 2026, Weather Updates: Ratlam Hits 41.2°C, Heatwave Alert Issued Across Several Districts-- Check Out The Summer Do’s & Don’ts | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a prolonged period of inconsistent weather, summer has finally arrived in the state, bringing with it scorching temperatures and dry, hot winds. The mercury has surged past the 41°C mark in several parts of the state.

Ratlam recorded highest temp

On Monday, Ratlam remained the hottest district, recording a mercury reading of 41.2 degrees.

The Meteorological Department has clearly indicated that the heatwave's impact is set to intensify across the state starting April 16, potentially making conditions even more challenging.

Heatwave Alert Issued for These Districts

A heatwave warning has been issued for April 16 and 17 for the districts of Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Khargone, Khandwa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mandla, and Balaghat. Additionally, major cities such as Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain will also remain under the grip of hot winds.

Hottest cities

Ratlam: 41.2°C

Narmadapuram: 40.8°C

Dhar: 40.4°C

Khargone, Mandla: 40°C

Betul: 39.5°C

Shajapur: 39.3°C

Khajuraho, Chhindwara: 39.2°C

Khandwa: 39.1°C

Malajkhand, Raisen: 39°C

Among the major cities, Jabalpur remained the hottest at 39.2°C, while Bhopal and Indore recorded 38.8°C, and Ujjain recorded 39°C.

Weak Weather System Offers No Relief

While a new weather system is indeed set to become active starting April 15, it is expected to be too weak to provide any relief from the heat. On the contrary, temperatures are likely to rise even higher. This implies that the coming days could witness a prolonged spell of 'heatwave' conditions.

Atypical start to April weather pattern

The first nine days of April of this year were distinct from the norm. Storms, rain, and hailstorms kept the summer heat in check.

Rainfall was recorded in approximately 45 districts, while hailstones fell in over 15 districts. However, the weather took a turn, and the phase of traditionally intense summer heat commenced in the second half of April.

Do's and Dont's during this summer

Experts suggest drinking adequate water throughout the day to avoid dehydration during intense heat. Dehydration in this scorching heat can lead to fatigue and many severe health problems. It is advisable to avoid exposure to direct sunlight during the afternoon.

According to experts, one should cover their head and face when stepping outdoors to avoid direct exposure to the sun.