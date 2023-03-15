 Madhya Pradesh: Approach roads should be linked with smart streets, says Collector Deepak Arya
Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Deepak Arya has directed the officials of the Smart City Limited to connect the approach roads with smart streets under a proper plan, so that commuters might not face any problem.

The development work of intersections should be done according to the final design of the junctions, so that the citizens might get better roads, he said.

Arya issued the above instructions at a review meeting on Tuesday.  Executive director of Smart City Chandra Shekhar Shukla was also present at the meeting.

Both Arya and Shukla reviewed the smart corridor project, Lakha Banjara Lake rejuvenation and lake front project and phase-2 and phase-3 roads.

He told the construction agency that tarcoal had been laid on the road from Tili intersection for Deendayal Chowk, so the work to extend its length should be completed.

Paver blocks should be laid and saplings planted on the divider, he said.

The work of SR-4 from Civil Lines to Degree College should be completed as early as possible, he said, adding that beautiful saplings should be planted.

Landscaping should be done with the help of a team of experts, the collector further said.

The collector also reviewed the work of Banjara Lake. The work of 20 compartments should be finished as early as possible.

Besides, the rest of the work of the open air theatre, food court, parks around the lake and children’s playground should be completed.

