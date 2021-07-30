Madhya Pradesh: Appointment on compassionate ground, 454 beneficiaries get letters

Bhopal: Appointment letters were distributed to 454 beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Covid Anukampa Niyukti Yojana on Friday. The letters were issued to next kin of government employees who died during second Covid wave.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “During the second wave of Corona, we have lost many employees. We cannot bring back departed colleagues but will give all possible help to their families.”

Chief Minister Chouhan was addressing the beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Covid Anukampa Niyukti Yojana through video conferencing from Mantralaya on Friday.

CM said under the scheme, compassionate appointments are being given to families of all permanent employees, ad hoc, work-loaded, contingency, daily wagers, contractual, outsourced employees. All the collectors should ensure that eligible people get appointment letters on time.

1593 applications received

A total of 1593 applications have been received so far under the scheme, out of which 454 have been given appointment letters. Maximum of 27 appointment letters were given in Indore, 26 in Mandsaur, 22 in Bhopal, 21 in Hoshangabad and 18 in Shajapur.