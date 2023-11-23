Madhya Pradesh: Anuppur Officials Plan To Stop Child Marriages Today

Representative Image

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has swung into action to stop child marriage on the occasion of Devothani Ekadashi.

The officials of the district administration launched an awareness drive about the evils of child marriage.

The officials are also checking marriage halls, tent suppliers, caterers, printing presses, transporters and asked the pundits and the Maulvis to be cautious about child marriage.

Before getting married, the organisers should see whether those who are tying the knot are adults.

According to officials, if those who are getting married are minors, action will be taken against all those present at the wedding ceremony.

According to programme officer of the Women and Child Welfare Department (WCD) Vinod Paraste, Devouthani Ekadashi is going to be celebrated on Thursday when child marriages take place.

Nevertheless, child marriage is illegal and there are provisions for two years of imprisonment and imposition of a fine of Rs 1 lakh on those who arrange for it.

According to laws, the age of the boy should 21 years and that of the girl should 18 for getting married.

The district administration has appealed to the people to inform about child marriage, and the names of those who will give information will be kept secret.

Complaints can be sent to child line number 1098 and woman helpline number 181.

One can also send complaints to the office of the sub-divisional magistrate, police station and the programme officer of WCD.

Those who are arranging for mass wedding should submit an affidavit that there is no child marriage.

Paraste said he had already told the villagers, field officers, teachers, self help groups, members of Shaurya group and officials of Aganwadi to inform WCD and district administration about any case of child marriage.