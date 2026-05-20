Madhya Pradesh Announces Transfer Policy 2026-- Window From June 1 To June 15; Administrative, Police Officers Exempted

Madhya Pradesh Announces Transfer Policy 2026; Transfers Allowed For 15 Days |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has released its Transfer Policy 2026, allowing transfers from June 1 to June 15, 2026.

The move comes after relaxation in the transfer ban for a limited period.

According to the policy, the new rules will not apply to the Judicial Service, State Administrative Service, State Police Service, State Forest Service and the state secretariat.

Departments free to prepare own transfer policies

The government said departments can prepare their own transfer policies based on requirements after consultation with the General Administration Department and approval from the Chief Minister.

Transfers of district and state cadre third and fourth category employees within districts will be approved by collectors with consent from ministers in charge.

Transfers of senior state cadre officers will be handled by administrative departments with ministerial approval.

In the Home Department, transfer of officers/employees below Deputy SP rank will be done through the Police Establishment Board/police superintendent with ministerial approval.

Transfer percentage limit

Up to 200 posts: Transfer limit fixed at 20%

201–1000 posts: 40 transfers + 15% of remaining posts

1001–2000 posts: 160 transfers + 10% of remaining posts

Above 2001 posts: 260 transfers + 5% of remaining posts

Transfers during restriction period allowed in these cases -

The policy also states that transfers may be allowed during the restriction period in cases of serious illnesses such as cancer, paralysis or heart attack, and for compliance with court orders.

Employees facing serious complaints, disciplinary action, Lokayukta investigations or economic offence cases may not be considered for transfer. Employees retiring within one year will generally not be transferred.

The government has also fixed transfer limits based on the total number of posts in departments.

Additionally, employees suffering from serious diseases like cancer or kidney failure may be transferred on medical board recommendations.