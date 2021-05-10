Madhya Pradesh: Altercations between Covid patients’ relatives & hospital staff on the rise

BHOPAL: Confrontations of Covid patients’ relatives with the management and staff of private hospitals and use of abusive words and heated exchanges have increased nowadays in the state capital. They have serious altercations and arguments at the counters even over petty issues.

Private hospitals blame the district administration for one-sided action against them. They say that an injection costs Rs 30,000, so, it is impossible for the hospitals to manage without increasing the billing. The administration calls it “over-billing” or “overcharging” and takes action against the private hospitals. Oxygen cylinders—which used to cost Rs 300—now cost Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,800. Doctors and paramedical staff, too, are paid much higher salaries in these pandemic times. So, it is almost next to impossible not to increase the bill amounts of patients.

A Care Well Hospital executive said that it had become a routine issue that they have to face daily. They are now mentally prepared that patients’ relatives will have arguments and confrontations, so, they calmly settle the issue. According to CITI Hospital, private hospitals have no option but to tolerate such berating from the patients as they are upset over the conditions of the Covid patients. Hospitals should face such onslaughts with patience, he says.

‘Quite inevitable’

"The administration is responsible for this confrontation. It took a one-sided decision without adopting a practical approach. There are 40 patients admitted to a hospital and, if two Remdesivir injections are allotted, how can we fulfil requirement of the other 38 patients? We have to spend Rs 30,000 on each injection, so, I have to recover the cost from patients, which leads to a hike in the bills. Oxygen cylinders cost Rs 1,800 now. So, it’s a foregone conclusion that there will be heated exchanges between patients’ relatives and our staff," a Niramay Hospital executive said.