Madhya Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav does appeasement politics, says Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the head of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav does the politics of appeasement and this is the reason that he had spoken not to support Uniform Civil Code.

He was speaking to media persons at his home in Bhopal on Monday. On being asked why Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is often suspending officials on charges of negligence, he said that Chief Minister takes against those whose fault is caught, and at the same time, he also felicitates those whose work is good. He also rejected the charge of Congress that BJP led state government is spending more than the income, he said that what else Congress will say. He claimed that there is no need to take certificates from Congress who failed to garner more votes than BJP in the last twenty years.

He also said that stern action against hooligans will continue. The manner police team from constable to DGP remained on road on Sunday night to catch the anti-social elements and such action will continue regularly. No criminal will be allowed to raise his head in Madhya Pradesh.