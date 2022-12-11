e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Man booked for stalking woman, molesting her

In a series of events, Sohail allegedly waylaid her when she had stepped out of her house on Saturday night and tried to molest her

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 11:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gautam Nagar police of Bhopal have registered a case against a man on charges of allegedly stalking and molesting a woman in Rambha Nagar, the police said on Sunday.

Investigation officer Priyamvada Singh told Free Press that the survivor is a 30-year-old married woman. The police learnt during preliminary investigations that the survivor’s husband died a year ago. After her husband’s death, the survivor had befriended a 32-year-old man identified as Sohail, who works in the vegetable market and resides in Arif Nagar of Bhopal.

The survivor, in her complaint, told the police that Sohail allegedly used to stalk her often. In a series of events, Sohail allegedly waylaid her when she had stepped out of her house on Saturday night and tried to molest her. When she protested, the accused manhandled her and threatened her with dire consequences, following which she approached Gautam Nagar police and registered a complaint against the accused.

The accused is on the run.

