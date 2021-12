Madhya Pradesh: Air passenger traffic rises by 23 % in November

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Raja Bhoj airport has witnessed a steady rise in passenger footfall in past few months, according to AAI report.

The airport is following all safety protocols to ensure unhindered growth in air traffic which helps to regain the trust of passengers. Passenger footfall in November '21 increased by 23 per cent as compared with October. In November, the airport witnessed 99,112 passengers, while the traffic flow stood at 79,986 in October.

October, 2020, witnessed 44805 while November, 2020 witnessed 58,108 and December witnessed 66,808 passengers.

In 2020, April, 2020, witnessed no footfall while May-June recorded 2,111 and 13,467 respectively. May witnessed 2,111 while June recorded 13,467 and July witnessed 14,275 passengers. Similarly, August witnessed 20,286 and September recorded 29,000 passengers while October witnessed 44,805 passengers. November recorded 58,108 and December recorded 66,808.

This year 2021, April witnessed 39,023 and May witnessed 12,276 while June reported 26,506 passengers.

July witnessed 48,212 while August witnessed 64,112 and September witnessed 61,095 and October witnessed 79,986 and November witnessed 99,112.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 01:20 AM IST