Madhya Pradesh: Agitating Patwaris Submit Memo, Get Congress Support

FP Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The Patwari Association submitted a memorandum to sub-divisional magistrate, urging the government to fulfill their demands for their pay-scale and other things.

The memorandum was addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Patwaris are on strike and staging a sit-in at Lal Parade Ground in the city. The Congress workers also reached there and extended their support to the agitating Patwaris.

There are 19,000 Patwaris in the state, they said, adding that they are getting pay scale fixed in 1998.

On the other hand, the pay-scale of the employees of land records department, revenue inspectors, Nayab Tehsilder, assistant superintendent of land records has been increased several times in the past 25 years, they said.

The Tehsilders, Nayab Tehsilders and revenue inspectors have been promoted to the deputy collector, Tehsilder and Nayab Tehsilder.

Nevertheless, the Patwaris, called the backbone of the administration, have been deprived of promotion, they said.

Many Congress leaders reached the Lal Parade Ground and raised slogans in support of the Patwari association's demands.

