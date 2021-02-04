Madhya Pradesh: After IPS officers’ transfer, now, babus are waiting for their turn

Bhopal: The IAS officers are waiting for their shifting after two transfer lists containing the names of IPS officers have been issued.

There has been a proposal for transfer of IAS officers since the by-elections were held.

Principal secretaries of some departments and some field officers may be shifted as part of the ensuing administrative reshuffle.

IAS officers, belonging to 1997-batch, have been promoted to the post of principal secretaries.

Raghavendra Singh, Gulshan Bamra, Manish Singh and Sukhveer Singh have also been elevated.

Sukhveer has been made principal secretary of the Mining Department. Similarly, Manish Singh has been made principal secretary of Urban Development and Housing Department. Now, there are two principal secretaries in the department.

Nitish Kumar Vyas is already working as principal secretary of the department. Vyas is set to go to the Centre on deputation, but he has yet to be posted.

Bamra has been made principal secretary of the Finance Department.

Raghavendra is the commissioner of the Commercial Tax Department. Both these officers are set to be transferred.

Apart from them, the departments of a few principal secretaries may be changed.

The government is mulling over whether the transfer list of IAS officers should be issued before the budget or after that.

Those collectors who have spent more than one year in a district may be shifted in the ensuing administrative reshuffle.