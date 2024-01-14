Madhya Pradesh: After Firing, 71 Gun Licences Cancelled In Bhind | Representative pic

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Two groups clashed over superiority in Anjaudha village under Mehgaon police station in Bhind on Friday, the police said on Saturday. The members of both the groups shot at one another. After the incident, collector Sanjeev Shrivastava cancelled 71 gun licences. He indicated that the gun licences of those who were involved in the incident would also be cancelled. They have been asked to deposit their guns and cartridges at the police station, official sources said.

The police registered an FIR against six people for the incident and said all were absconding. According to reports, a camp was organized in Ajnaudha village for Viksit Bharat Yatra on Friday. At the camp, some villagers made some complaints to former Sarpanch Rekha Sharma. After a while, her son Abhishek made a complaint about the present Sarpanch. Meanwhile, there was a brawl between the two groups.

The senior leaders present on the occasion quelled the angry people. As soon as the officials and the senior politicians left the place, both the parties came face to face. During the brawl, someone fired from his licensed gun. The other group returned the fire, but nobody was injured in the incident. The son of former Abhishek reached the police station and informed the cops about the incident. On the basis of the complaint of Abhishek, the police registered a case against LakhansinghBhadoria and his supporters under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Seventy-one gun licences have been cancelled on the grounds of the police reports. The gun licences of those who were involved in the firing were also cancelled, the police said. Police station in-charge Pradeep Sharma said the gun owners whose licenceswere cancelled were asked to submit their firearms. Policemen have been deployed in the village.