Madhya Pradesh: After Bhopal, Hanuman Temple In Nagda Bars Entry Of Devotees Wearing Short Clothes & Night Suits

Picture by Dainik Bhaskar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Bhopal & Ashoknagar, a Hanuman Temple in Nagda has introduced a dress code.

A poster has been displayed at the temple’s entrance, which instructs visitors to refrain from wearing short clothes, half pant, mini skirts, night suits, torn jeans, etc, in order to enter the temple premises. Those dressed in such outfits will not be allowed to enter and have been advised to view the temple from outside.

On Monday morning, when devotees arrived at the Temple, they were greeted by the poster placed near the gate. The poster urges both men and women to enter the temple premises only while dressed in appropriate clothing.

Additionally, it requests individuals to avoid wearing short clothes and instead, visit the temple from outside.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the poster does not explicitly prohibit entry but serves as a reminder for visitors to maintain decorum of the ancient Temple. Also, dress codes have already been implemented in several temples in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The Balaji Temple in Ashoknagar and the Adarsh Nav Durga Temple in Bhopal, introduced dress codes. Similarly, the Jain Temple in Mangalwara also implemented a dress code on Tuesdays.

Furthermore, the Culture Preservation Forum has installed boards in other temples across Bhopal as well. These boards emphasize the importance of wearing respectful attire while entering the temples.

Forum President Chandrashekhar Tiwari, mentioned that efforts are being made to implement dress codes in all temples of Bhopal.