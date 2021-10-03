Madhya Pradesh: Adventure tour from Pachmarhi to Satpura Park

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) has launched a daily Neemghan Adventure Tour from Pachmarhi to Satpura Tiger Reserve.

During the tour, the tourists will be able to see rock paintings with wildlife, Butterfly Park, Coffee Garden, as well as enjoy foods made from Kodo-Kutki , and Jwar-Bajra for lunch.

The daily adventure tour began from Saturday and will be operated in the area of Satpura Tiger Reserve. MD of the corporation S Vishwanathan said that a jungle trail of 500 meters distance will also be provided to the tourists under this 30-km day-long adventure tour.

The corporation has made special arrangements for the tourists, such as the roti , made on Chulha, cots and swings for rest in the afternoon.

The tour will start daily from 9.30 from the corporation's Pachmarhi unit Hotel Glen View and Champak Bungalow and will end at 6pm. The jungle trail will be covered in a gypsy vehicle. One gypsy will carry a maximum capacity of 6 persons.

A contract has been signed between MPTDC and Satpura Tiger Reserve for the tour. Tourists coming to Pachmarhi can make pre-bookings from the headquarters of the Corporation, from its marketing offices and units located in Pachmarhi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 10:45 PM IST