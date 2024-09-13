Madhya Pradesh: ADM Caught Taking ₹5K Bribe In Rewa, Suspended | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police Rewa trapped the additional district magistrate posted in Mauganj district for taking bribe of Rs 5000, said the officials on Thursday.

The officer was suspended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Mauganj district has been newly formed; the 53 rd district of the state. SP Gopal Dhakad said that complainant Ramniwas Tiwari resident of village Khooj complained that he had applied for division of their landed property.

The ADM Ashok Kumar Ahori was demanding Rs 20,000 to issue the orders. Earlier, the complainant had given Rs 10,000 and the officer got agreed to complete the work in Rs 15,000.

The matter was reported to the police and after verification of the complaint a 12 member team was formed led by DSP Pravin Singh, inspector Zia Ul Haq and others.

On Thursday as soon as the money was given to the ADM in his office in the collector’s office premises, the trap team caught him red handed.