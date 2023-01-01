Madhya Pradesh: Adarsh Mahila Mandal fetes senior doctors of Nasrullaganj

FP Photo |

Nasrullaganj (Madhya Pradesh): Adarsh Mahila Mandal felicitated senior doctors on Saturday. The initiative was led by senior member of Mandal Charcha Jain. The members visited the residence of Dr RC Vishwakarma and presented shawls, fruits and bouquets. Another member of mandal Uma Khandelwal shed light on his tenure and contribution. She also wished him a healthy and a long life. After this, the mandal members visited Dr SK Dhoble. Other people who were felicitated by Mandal included senior BJP leader, Ramchandra and priest of Narmada temple of the town Badri Prasad Pawar. Members of Adarsh Mahila Mandal Krishna Agarwal, Sushma Agarwal, Uma Sharma, Kusum Shrivastava, Lata Agarwal, Deepak Khandelwal, Radha Rajoria, Pushpa Maheshwari and Vinita Khandelwal were also present.

