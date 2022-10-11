Nasrullaganj: Swarnakaar Samaj celebrates Sharad Purnima

Swarnakaar samaj celebrates Sharad Purnima with fervour |

Nasrullaganj / Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Swarnakaar Samaj of Nasrullaganj in Sehore district organised functions on Azmidh Jayanti and Sharad Purnima on Sunday.

The local residents said functions began at 9 am on Sunday and continued till late night, in which several competitions and events were organised for children and adults.

The women of Swarnakaar Samaj garlanded portraits of Lord Azmidh, post which the events were organised.

The fancy dress competition was held for children, which was followed by the race for males and females. Special events were also organised for women who showcased acumen in rangoli-making and make-up competitions.

Post this, the children presented cultural programmes. The students of Class 10 and 12, who had fared well in their exams were presented awards and certificates.

To mark Sharad Purnima, kheer was offered to Moon God, after which it was also distributed to people present in the ceremony.