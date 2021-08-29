e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 11:21 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Act of Congress leader’s son kicks up dust

BJP state president asks Congress leaders why did they post clips related to ration shop owner murder case in Datia.
Staff Reporter
Representational pic

Bhopal: The alleged involvement of Congress leader’s son in a murder case in Datia that took place on Friday evening has kicked up dust in political corridors. The BJP has blamed Congress for promoting goons in the state and Congress has asked to take action against culprits.

On Friday, Harsh Yadav, son of former district Congress president Nahar Singh, had allegedly killed a ration shop owner in Datia. It was alleged that the deceased was the aide of the local BJP leader and the murder was over old political rivalry.

The state BJP president VD Sharma blamed the Congress leaders for disrupting peace in the state. He asked why all the videos are released by Congress on social media accounts and said state government will inquire into their sources.

He also said that the Congress leaders for not criticising Datia incident because the name of Congress leader was involved.

On the other hand, the state Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja alleged that the BJP leaders are not talking about Indore, Ujjain, Dewas and the recent Neemuch incidents.

He also added that the Congress party has never ever supported the anti social elements.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 11:21 PM IST
