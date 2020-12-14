Madhya Pradesh: Accused arrested in connection with diluted plasma incidence in Gwalior sent to police remand

BHOPAL: All the three accused who were arrested in connection with diluted plasma incidence in Gwalior, have been sent to police remand on Monday.

SP Gwalior Amit Sanghi said, “All the three persons who were arrested have been taken on police remand after producing them in court. Police will investigate their link to hospitals. Police have to trace out others who are involved in this gang of supplying diluted plasma.”

Earlier, Gwalior police had arrested three persons in connection to supplying diluted plasma, after registering FIR under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC.

A Covid-19 infected patient Manoj Gupta of Datia died three days ago after administering diluted plasma. The Gupta family had blamed the plasma for Manoj’s death since the short post-mortem report revealed that Gupta’s blood was infected due to administration of substandard plasma which was not packed as per standard norms, affecting its quality.

Police had busted an organised gang involved in supplying plasma for Covid patients. Police found that an organised gang was involved in fraudulently supplying plasma in the name of Jaya Arogya Government Hospital (JAH).